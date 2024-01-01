Begin typing your search...

Two feared drowned in beach off Neelankarai

The missing persons were identified as S Prakash and S Sakthivel. A case was registered by the Neelankarai police.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2024 1:49 AM GMT
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Two persons were feared drowned in the sea off Neelankarai on Saturday in separate incidents. The missing persons were identified as S Prakash and S Sakthivel.

Prakash was a cab driver in a TV news channel.

On Saturday, he went for a dip in the sea with his friends in Neelankarai when he got washed away.

In another incident, Sakthivel of Perungudi, a load man at a vegetable shop, came to Palavakkam beach with his friends and got washed away.

His friends tried to save him but they could not.

A case was registered by the Neelankarai police.

DTNEXT Bureau

