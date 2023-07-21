Two fall from flyover as bike hits ledge in Puzhal, injured

CHENNAI: Two men, part of triple riders, fell off a flyover in Puzhal and were injured on Thursday. The bike they were travelling reportedly hit the ledge of the flyover.

While the two pillion riders fell off to the ground, the rider of the bike also sustained minor injuries. Police identified the two as Gokul, 35 and Sarathy, 35. The bike was driven by Udhaya, 30.

All three hail from Villupuram. They were staying at Maduravoyal and were working as electricians in a private company. On Thursday around 3 am, the trio got on a bike and were travelling towards Ambattur.

At Puzhal, they got on the flyover there, and Udhaya allegedly was speeding, when the incident happened. As the bike went over a speed breaker, Udhaya lost control of the bike and hit the ledge of the flyover.

While Udhaya fell on the flyover, the other two were thrown off. Upon information, the police rushed them to a government hospital where they are currently under treatment.