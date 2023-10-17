Two differently-abled women injured after fall into under construction SWD

CHENNAI: Two differently-abled women suffered injuries after they fell off a two-wheeler onto an under-construction stormwater drain near Rajaji Salai on Monday.

Corporation officials sealed the drain after the accident. The injured were identified as N Sridevi (34) and her neighbour, S Kalaivani (38), residents of Tondiarpet.

Sridevi and Kalaivan were returning home after attending a welfare meeting in Koyambedu when they met with the accident. Sridevi was riding the retrofitted scooter while Kalaivani was riding the pillion.

When the bike was nearing the Clive battery port quarters on Rajaji Salai, Sridevi applied the brakes hard to avoid hitting an autorickshaw which came to a sudden halt.

Sridevi's vehicle toppled in the impact and both the women fell into the under-construction storm water.

Police said that Sridevi suffered an injury on her neck as one of the protruding iron rods struck her while Kalaivani escaped with minor injuries. Public rushed to their aid and moved them for treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Kothavalchavadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) conducted preliminary inquiries and have collected CCTV footage from the accident spot. A case of self fall have been registered and further investigations are on. Police said that the injured women are recovering well from the injuries.