Two die in triple-riding accident

CHENNAI: Two people died and one escaped with injuries after the bike they were riding triples on collided into a truck near Maraimalai Nagar on Saturday night.

Police said that two of them died on the spot. The deceased persons were identified as Ezhumalai (28) and Vimal Raj (23), both employees of a private company in Maraimalai Nagar. On Sunday, they were riding on a bike with another of their co-worker, Sunil Kumar, when the accident happened.

As they were riding along the GST Road, the rider failed to control the bike and rammed onto the truck before them. The rider had tried to swerve, but brushed along the vehicle and fell.

All three of them fell to the ground and suffered grievous injuries. Personnel from Guduvanchery TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) reached the scene and moved them to a hospital, where Ezhumalai and Vimal Raj were declared dead on arrival. Sunil Kumar is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.