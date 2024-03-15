Two die in road accident after bikes collided in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two people died in a road accident after two bikes collided in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

Police said Sathish (21) of Ramanathapuram, Krishnan (21) and Gokul (21) of Thanjavur all three of them were students of the Chengalpattu Law College.



On Thursday night all three were travelling on the same bike in the Anna Nagar Main Road in Chengalpattu towards Melamaiyur.



Police said when they were nearing Thirumani the bike collided with another motorist Nandagopal (40), a painter from Janakipuram who was coming from the opposite side.



On impact one of the bikes hit Thanikachalam (32) who was walking on the roadside and all five of them fell on the road and suffered severe injuries.



Soon on information the Chengalpattu Town police rushed to the spot and they found Sathish and Nandagopal dead on the spot and three others who suffered injuries were taken to the Chengalpattu GH.



The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

