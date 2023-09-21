Two days after marriage, man hangs self using wedding saree

CHENNAI: Just two days after marriage, a 27-year-old man died by suicide using his wife’s wedding saree, near Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, Saravanan of Ranipet, was working in a private firm in Sunguvachatiram. He was married to Swetha alias Rajeswari (21) of Dimmavaram near Chengalpattu on Sunday. Police said the couple who was related had been friends since childhood and had been in a relationship for the past few years.

The marriage was arranged by both families in grand manner. On Tuesday, the couple came to the Dimmavaram for the first time after their wedding and it was their first night.

Police said the couple had gone to their room at 9 pm. Around 5 am on Wednesday, the household was shocked by Swetha’s screams. She ran out of the room and fell unconscious. When her parents went inside the room, they found Saravanan hanging using Swetha’s Muhurtham saree.

A team from Chengalpattu Taluk police retrieved his body and sent it to Chengalpattu GH for autopsy.

Police said Saravanan spoke to his parents over the phone on Tuesday night and told them about the places they were planned to visit on their honeymoon. He told them that they would start their trip on Wednesday. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case under suspicious death and are inquiring with Swetha and her parents.



