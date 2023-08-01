Two-day show to unveil artistic odyssey of Indian textiles on Aug 4 and 5

CHENNAI: A fusion of tradition and innovation awaits textile enthusiasts as the Craft Council of India’s (CCI) much-awaited Textile Show opens its doors on August 4. Embracing the theme of ‘Revive, Revisit, Reimagine - and Innovate’, the exhibition stands as a testament to the ever-evolving creativity of weaver-designer-artisans, who breathe new life into India’s centuries-old weaving and design traditions.

The Textile Show will showcase the creative textile stories of 40 well-known designers and artisans showcasing their saris and made-ups. Among the array of talented designers and artisans, Farah Khan stands out with her enchanting Kantha creations. Determined to revive this dying art of West Bengal, Farah’s exquisite floral narratives are embroidered with Kantha stitches, rendering an alluring burst of rich colours. Her collection of dupattas, saris, and stoles crafted from pure silk, hand-woven tussars, and cotton has captured the hearts of fashion-conscious women, both young and old.

“Kantha is the heritage embroidery of West Bengal. I realised that despite its richness, it lacked the allure that appeals to fashion-conscious women. So, I embarked on a mission to make it stylish and popular among them. My sarees are not just traditional; they exude elegance and contemporary charm, showcasing a rich textile culture of Bengal,” Farah Khan tells DT Next.

From Kantha collection

Furthermore, Farah’s brand embodies luxury accessible to all, promoting sustainable fashion. The brand’s success has contributed to the livelihoods of around 600 women artisans who tirelessly work to preserve this artistic heritage.

Meanwhile, at Saudamani Handlooms, Paithani, the coveted wear of erstwhile royalty and brides in Maharashtra, receives a revival makeover. Anagha of Saudamani Handlooms shares their commitment to ‘revive old Paithani designs’ while fusing them with other weaving traditions. The result is a breathtaking Paithani sari collection adorned in beautiful shades and jewel-like ‘pallus,’ alongside a captivating line of cotton and silk Kanchipuram and other saris.

Anagha Ghaisas and Saudamini Ghaisas in revived Paithanis

CCI’s Textile Show will be held on August 4 and 5 at MRC Centre, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalai Puram.