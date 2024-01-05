Two-day 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' camp in Chennai

CHENNAI: In order for the denizens to clear up their grievances regarding civic amenities and taxes, the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvan' special camps have been set in all the 15 zones in Chennai.

Petitions related to property tax, water tax name changes, trade license, enabling drinking water and sewage water connections, birth and death certificates would be received in the the two-day camp which is starting today.

Camps have been set up in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondairpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.