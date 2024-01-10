Begin typing your search...

America’s famous plastic surgeon Dr Larry Weinstein will perform this surgery, assisted by the entire team of Dr R Jeyachandran and Dr Avinash

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2024 11:01 PM GMT
Two-day camp to conduct free plastic surgery for cleft lip
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The two-day Free Plastic Surgery Camp, organised by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana Chennai and Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu will begin on January 11 in Trinity Acute Care Hospital Mylapore from 8 am to 12 pm.

America’s famous plastic surgeon Dr Larry Weinstein will perform this surgery, assisted by the entire team of Dr R Jeyachandran and Dr Avinash. Camp coordinator Ajay Nahar said that those suffering from cleft lip, stuck palate, cup formed in the palate, stuck tongue, deformity of nose, congenital deformity of face, jaw, ear and head, etc., will get free surgery.

Call and register on 9940580006, 9600008060 to be eligible for free surgery in this camp.

