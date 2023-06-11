Two couples held for grabbing property using forged documents

CHENNAI: The anti-land grabbing wing of Chennai police on Friday arrested two couples for allegedly forging documents and grabbing property worth Rs.2.5 crore in Pallikaranai. According to the complainant, P Shanmugam, 47 of Kondithope, his mother, Janakiammal had bought the property measuring 4,860 square feet in LIC Nagar layout in Pallikaranai in 1987.

Shanmugam was working abroad and when he returned to the country recently he found it was registered under a different name. Police investigations revealed that the accused had encroached the land illegally last year.

On obtaining an encumbrance certificate, Shanmugam found that names of others were mentioned as the title holders of land instead of his mother, after which he filed a police complaint. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) who initiated investigations zeroed in on the accused, R Ravichandran, 56 and his wife Latha, 50 of K.K.Nagar and D Poongothai, 52 and her husband G Dinakar, 58 for fraudulently usurping the the property using forged documents.