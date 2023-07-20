Two constables suspended for demanding money from a PwD near Marina beach

CHENNAI: Two police constables were suspended on Thursday for allegedly demanding money from a person with disabilities who was riding his two-wheeler near Marina Beach suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to a police source, the incident took place on Monday. The man with disabilities was riding his two-wheeler near Marina Beach when the two police constables allegedly stopped him for checking driving under the influence of alcohol.

The rider reportedly took video of the two policemen Venkatesan and Yuvraj of Marina police station demanding money from him. "The man paid the amount of Rs.4000, took the video of it and managed to send the clipping to higher authorities", sources said.

When senior police officials came to know about the incident, they conducted inquiries and found that the two constables had collected money. They were then placed under suspension on Thursday by the order of the Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Chennai, Disha Mittal.