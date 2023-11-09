Two college students found dead near rail tracks in Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Two college students were found dead near the rail tracks in Melmaruvathur on Thursday morning.

The Chengalpattu Railway police received information that the bodies of two youngsters were found near the railway track between Acharapakkam-Melmaruvathur in the early morning.

Soon the police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Chengalpattu. The police found a mobile number in one of their pants pockets and using that the police identified the deceased as Annameedi Sai Venkata Saketh (20) and Sai Sakthi (20) of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh and were studying EEE third year in a private engineering college in Thiruvallur.

Police said the duo were staying in the college hostel and three days ago they had rented a bike from a private firm and travelled to Pondicherry.

The students had rented the bike saying that they were travelling to Chennai but went to Pondicherry. The private firm that gave the bike to them had found that they were in Pondicherry with the help of the GPS and contacted the students over the phone and told them to return the bike immediately.

However, the students had parked the bike in a parking lot in Pondicherry and returned to Chennai on the train and on Thursday early morning they were found dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating how the students died and awaiting the post-mortem report.