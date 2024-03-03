Two college students among three arrested with sickle near Puzha

CHENNAI: Three youth including two college students were arrested by the city police after they were caught with weapons in an autorickshaw during vehicle checks in Puzhal during the early hours of Friday.

Police sources said that Puzhal police teams were perusing CCTV footage to check the routes a robbery suspect had taken after an incident on Thursday night when they spotted an auto parked suspiciously at the same spot for a long time.

They were apprehended and the vehicle was searched after which police found a sickle in the vehicle. The occupants in the auto were identified as N Tirumalai (19), P Chandru (19) and S Yassar Arafat (18) - all from Nerkundram. Tirumalai and Yassar are second year college students.