Two catering workers arrested for filming woman in washroom

CHENNAI: Two youths, including a juvenile, were arrested by the city police for filming a woman in the washroom at a wedding hall in the city.

A resident of Kotturpuram had attended the wedding of a relative in Arumbakkam on Saturday night and stayed at the wedding hall.

On Sunday morning, when she was taking a bath, she heard a noise and found that two youths were filming through a window and alerted the others. People in the wedding hall caught hold of them and handed them over to Arumbakkam police station.

Investigations revealed that S Pachaiyappan (20) of Arani, Ranipet district and his accomplice, a 17-year-old, were engaged by the caterer as helpers. Police registered a case and arrested Pachaiyappan and the minor.

Pachaiyappan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The minor was sent to a government observation home for boys. Their mobile phones were seized.