Two cars go up in flames on two different Chennai roads, passengers escape unhurt

CHENNAI: Two cars went up in flames at the Tiruvottiyur toll gate parking and Vinayagapuram main road in Chennai on Sunday in different incidents, according to Maalaimalar. No casualty was reported in both incidents as passengers escaped unhurt.



In the first incident Tondiarpet, a 22-year-old Yogaraj had parked his car at the Tiruvottiyur toll gate parking while en route to the Kummalamman temple with his family, when smoke started emanating from the vehicle. As they got out of the car, the vehicle went up in flames.

In the second incident on Vinayagapuram Main Road, a vehicle belonging to a man named Jayaraj (41) went up in smoke after he alighted from the vehicle.

Tondiarpet head station officer Muthu Veerappan arrived at the spot with fire tenders to douse the fire.

Kasimedu police have begun investigation into the matter.