Two booked for trying to smuggle ganja to an inmate in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja in a biscuit packet to an inmate in Puzhal prison on Friday.



Police sources said that two persons from Washermanpet- Jinath and Dayal Raj had come to the prison to meet their friend, Sakthivel, an undertrial prisoner.

While leaving, the duo had tried to sneak in a biscuit packet to Sakthivel. Prison guards who noticed this seized the biscuit packet from the duo and since the packaging seemed tampered with, the biscuit packet was opened and prison guards found a small packet of ganja hid between the biscuits.

About 30 grams of ganja was seized and the two of them were booked by Puzhal police.

A month and half ago too, a visitor, M Sathishkumar of Redhills had given few packets of bread, rusk to the authorities and fled the scene.

The police constable, Umashankar who went through the packed food items checked the packet of rusk on suspicion and found 8 grams of ganja and five nitravet painkiller tablets inside.