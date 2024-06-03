Two arrested under POCSO for sexually assaulting 14-yr-old in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: Two youngsters who raped a schoolgirl in Madipakkam were arrested under POCSO Act on Monday.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was residing with her parents in Keelkattalai near Madipakkam. A few months ago they got shifted from Keelkatalai but the family would often visit their neighbour's house who were close friends to them.

Police said the neighbour's two sons Abishek (20), and Nithish (19) used to be friendly with the girl. During the visit, the girl used the washroom of their house and the two youngsters who kept a spy camera recorded the obese scene of the girl and started to blackmail her.

Using the video both of them raped the girl several times and recently the health condition of the girl got worsened.

When admitted to the hospital the parents were shocked to know that their daughter was 8-months pregnant.

Later the girl narrated the incident to her parents and then a complaint was filed in the Madipakkam All-Women Police Station.

Police after an inquiry arrested Abishek and Nithishunder the POCSO Act and further investigation is on.