Two arrested on attempt-to-murder charges for attacking man with knife

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested on attempt-to-murder charges on Tuesday for attacking a man with a knife over previous enmity near Foreshore estate last Sunday. The victim, V Kalaivanan (34) of Triplicane, was riding his two-wheeler along Dooming Kuppam to see a friend when he was attacked. Investigations revealed that Kalaivanan’s friend is a married woman.

Friends of her husband had intercepted Kalaivanan, verbally abused him, attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. A grievously injured Kalaivanan was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. Based on his complaint, the Foreshore Estate police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. After investigations, they arrested B Mothibabu (43) of Kottivakkam and B Kayasudeen (24) of Kannagi Nagar on Tuesday. Others are still absconding.