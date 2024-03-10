Two arrested for smuggling methamphetamine

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested two persons for alleged possession of about 200 grams of methamphetamine worth about Rs 15 lakhs.



Ambattur police had received a tip-off about the movement of the synthetic drugs in their jurisdiction after which teams were formed to secure the suspects. A police team flagged down a vehicle at Banu Nagar near Ambattur on suspicion and when the occupants of the vehicle were questioned, they gave evasive replies after which police detained them.

On checking the car, police found the drug hidden in the car after which the occupants were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Babu (25) and Ramesh (24). Police suspect the duo bought the drug from Bengaluru and were planning to sell it here.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of the accused's network.