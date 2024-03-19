Two arrested for smuggling drug tablets in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested two persons including a minor boy for alleged possession of painkiller tablets. Police said that a total of 15,000 Nitravet tablets. The arrested man was identified as Dinesh (24) of Mogappair and a 17-year-old minor boy. Police sources said that the duo were caught by the election commission’s flying squad while conducting checks at Kovilpathagai near Avadi.

The flying squad personnel had stopped an MTC bus and were conducting surprise checks when three passengers who were sitting inside attempted to flee, leaving their bag behind. The bag was handed over to the local police who found tablets inside and then traced two persons from a hideout. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for their accomplice.