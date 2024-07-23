Two arrested for separate theft incidents in Koyambedu bus terminus

CHENNAI: The police have arrested two persons for theft in separate incidents near Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

The police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a passenger waiting for a bus at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu.

The police identified the victim as R Ravinathan of Nagapattinam. He had come to Chennai for a catering contract. The incident happened Sunday night when Ravinathan was waiting near the CMBT. A bike-borne duo snatched the mobile phone from Ravinathan’s hand and fled, police said. Based on Ravinathan’s complaint, the CMBT police registered a case and zeroed in on the suspects with the help of the CCTV footage.

The police arrested one of the suspects, P Santhosh (24) of Padiyanallur near Red Hills on Monday and seized the stolen mobile phone and the two-wheeler used for the crime. The police produced him before a magistrate and remanded him to judicial custody. The search is on to arrest his accomplice.

In another incident that happened on Monday morning, a 29-year-old man, who was waiting for a bus near CMBT, was threatened and robbed by a serial offender, the police said. The accused threatened the victim with a knife and robbed him of Rs 1,300 cash he was carrying.

Based on a complaint by E Rajavel, the CMBT police registered a case and after investigations, police arrested S Balaji (23). According to the police, Balaji has two waylaying cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.