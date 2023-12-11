Begin typing your search...

Two arrested for running hookah bar sans permission in Chennai

The two arrested were produced before the court on Monday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2023 3:41 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-11 16:35:47.0  )
Two arrested for running hookah bar sans permission in Chennai
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for running a hookah bar without required permissions at Nungambakkam.

Police had also seized the hookah equipment as well.

As part of the "drive against drugs" based on the information a police team led by Inspector of Police Nungambakkam police station, monitored a private restaurant at Nungambakkam High Road and found that an illegal hookah bar was being run there.

Police arrested A Rahul, 37, a resident of Park Town, and Mushtaq Ahamed, 54, from Mogappair East. Police also seized 20 hookah pipes, 7 Kuduvai, and Hookah equipment from them.

The two arrested were produced before the court on Monday.

hookah barChennaiarrestedNungambakkam
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X