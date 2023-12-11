Two arrested for running hookah bar sans permission in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for running a hookah bar without required permissions at Nungambakkam.

Police had also seized the hookah equipment as well.

As part of the "drive against drugs" based on the information a police team led by Inspector of Police Nungambakkam police station, monitored a private restaurant at Nungambakkam High Road and found that an illegal hookah bar was being run there.

Police arrested A Rahul, 37, a resident of Park Town, and Mushtaq Ahamed, 54, from Mogappair East. Police also seized 20 hookah pipes, 7 Kuduvai, and Hookah equipment from them.

The two arrested were produced before the court on Monday.