Two arrested for injuring SSI while escaping vehicle check near Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A special sub inspector (SSI) suffered injuries after he was allegedly pushed down by two youths when they were stopped during vehicle checks near Koyambedu on Thursday night. The injured officer is identified as Chandrasekaran, attached to the Koyambedu police station.

On Thursday night, Chandrasekaran was part of a team which was conducting vehicle checks near a movie theatre when the incident happened.

Chandrasekaran had flagged the two wheeler in which the duo were travelling when the duo pushed the SSI down and fled.

On seeing the police official falling down, other police personnel rushed to his aid and a team chased the bike and caught the duo.

The arrested persons were identified as Kathirvel (21) and Karthick (22).

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.