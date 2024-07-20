Two advocate gangs clash over client issue in Egmore court, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video clip of two groups of advocates exchanging blows in the car parking area inside the Metropolitan Magistrate Court complex in Egmore went viral on social media on Friday.

The video clip showed advocates abusing and engaging in fisticuffs and the police said that neither of the parties filed any complaints with police.

The police sources said that the incident happened around noon on Friday. An advocate practicing at the Madras High Court (MHC) had come to the Egmore court complex for a hearing in his client’s case along with his aides when another team of advocates associated with the Egmore Bar Association intercepted them.

According to the police, the Egmore advocate claimed that he had represented the client earlier and demanded the pending fee. When the ‘outsider’ advocate intervened, the Egmore advocate ganged up and started throwing chairs and assaulted the other group. Police sources said that at least a dozen people were injured in the attack.

