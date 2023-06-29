Twitter complaint goes in vain as officials pass the buck

CHENNAI: When approached with concerns to government officials, it is second nature for them to point fingers at other departments. Ultimately, the complainant who is dodged between departments is forced to give up on seeking a resolution.



A similar incident unfolded recently when a Twitter user who is a senior researcher of Citizen Consumer and Civil Action Group (CAG) wrote about the road conditions at the entrance of Indira Nagar MRTS station.



Sumana Narayanan, besides being a researcher also specialises in road safety and its sustainable use. On June 19, during heavy rainfall in Chennai for a few days, she tweeted about the issue of water logging at the entrance of the station and the dangers of stepping on the slippery stones placed at the location.



Additionally, she pointed out that there has been no change despite a similar incident being raised by her in December 2022.



Speaking to DT Next, Sumana said, “When I enquired about the water logging and measures to rectify the issue, the Railway staff claimed that the region does not fall under their jurisdiction. Instead, the Chennai Corporation should take responsibility.”



However, the Corporation department confirmed that the area falls under the limits of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited (TNRDC).



But, Sumana questions that as the public will be using the road to enter the station, why cannot Railways approach the concerned department rather than passing the buck?



D Subashini, Ward 173 councillor said, “In the capacity of area councillor, I can flag the issue if I am given a formal complaint. As the area does not come under a corporation, our actions are limited.”

