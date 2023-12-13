TVMI organises free medical camps in Chennai

CHENNAI: Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) has announced that it will conduct a special medical camp on Thursday, December 14 at 25 locations in Chennai to prevent monsoon diseases.

"In order to protect the welfare of the people of Chennai which was affected heavily by cyclone Michaung and to prevent the monsoon diseases including fever, we are organising a free special medical camp in Chennai on December 14, Thursday from 8 am to 1 pm, " said Bussy N Anand, general secretary of TVMI.

"Through these medical camps in which doctors and nurses are participating in 25 different locations across the city, preventive medicines, tablets and appropriate consultation are being provided to children, women and the elderly. The public should participate and benefit from these medical camps, " he added.

The medical camps will be held at 25 locations including Ashok Pillar, Karimedu, Kannigapuram, T Nagar Bus Depot, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Mandaveli, Jafferkhanpet, Doveton, Egmore, Ayanavaram.