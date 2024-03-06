TVK leader Vijay condemns horrific murder of minor in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician Vijay has condemned the sexual assault and murder of a minor girl in Puducherry, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief demanded severe punishment for the accused.



Vijay termed the murder as 'heart wrenching'. He also shared his condolences to the victim's family.

People from all walks of life and political leaders of all stripes expressed their condemnations and condolences.

In a murder that rocked Puducherry and beyond, a nine-year-old girl of Muthialpet's Solainagar went missing since Saturday to be found dead with her limbs tied in a sewage canal on Tuesday. The gruesome murder created shockwaves and anger among public. Following investigation, the Muthialpet police arrested Karunas (19) and Vivekanandan (59).

The police informed that the minor was enticed by the duo to Vivekanandan's house where she was sexually assaulted and murdered. They tied her mortal remains and wrapped a dhoti cloth around her and disposed in a nearby sewage canal.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakhs for the victim's family.