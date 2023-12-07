TV star Aranthangi Nisha turns a good samaritan by helping flood-hit victims

CHENNAI: While NGOs and activists have been extending a helping hand to flood-hit victims reaching out even to places where government machineries couldn't, celebrities have been doing their bit to bring Chennai back on its feet from the calamity.



Popular TV star 'Aranthangi' Nisha turned a good samaritan as she brought supplies to the marooned people from Tiruchy. Despite facing logistical issues in taking the aid materials to the people, Nisha took an extra mile utilising her car. She also prepared meals for 1,000 but faced delays due to unpliable roads. She used her social media account to seek more help for Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and nearby areas. Her philanthropic work was lauded by the public.

She joined the list of several celebrities who displayed altruism during the dire times. TV star Bala handed Rs 1000 cash to the victims. K'town A-listers Ajith Kumar and Vijay too were in the news for their humanitarian deeds.