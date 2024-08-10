TV actress Chitra death case: Tiruvallur Mahila court orders to release Chitra's husband

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur Fast Track Mahila court on Saturday ordered to release VJ Chitra's husband Hemanth in murder case.

Tiruvallur Fast Track Mahila court Judge Revathi ordered to release 7 people including Hemanth, saying that they don't have any motive in Chitra's death, also there is no evidence for to prove Chitra's death was a murder.

Chitra was found dead in a hotel room early on December 9.

Several of her friends had claimed that Chitra was under pressure from her mother and her husband.

7 people including her husband acquitted in the case and was lodged in Puzhal Jail.