Begin typing your search...

TV actress Chitra death case: Tiruvallur Mahila court orders to release Chitra's husband

Tiruvallur Fast Track Mahila court Judge Revathi ordered to release 7 people including Hemanth, saying that they don't have any motive in Chitra's death, also there is no evidence for to prove Chitra's death was a murder.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Aug 2024 9:33 AM GMT
TV actress Chitra death case: Tiruvallur Mahila court orders to release Chitras husband
X

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur Fast Track Mahila court on Saturday ordered to release VJ Chitra's husband Hemanth in murder case.

Tiruvallur Fast Track Mahila court Judge Revathi ordered to release 7 people including Hemanth, saying that they don't have any motive in Chitra's death, also there is no evidence for to prove Chitra's death was a murder.

Chitra was found dead in a hotel room early on December 9.

Several of her friends had claimed that Chitra was under pressure from her mother and her husband.

7 people including her husband acquitted in the case and was lodged in Puzhal Jail.

ChennaiVJ ChitraVJ Chitra deathPandian storesVJ Chitra husband
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick