Tusker pearls seized in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: Forest guards attached to Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seized elephant pearls from a building in Kodambakkam on Monday. Four persons were arrested for alleged possession of the banned item.

According to sources, inspection was conducted in a building on Subramanian Street in Kodambakkam based on secret information on Monday evening.

“During the inspection, three elephant pearls were found in the building. The items were seized and sent to the headquarters for further action,” a source said. The department arrested four persons, A Sivanesan, S Arun, M Venkatesan and S Sankaranathan.

Further investigation is on. Formed naturally inside the tusks of elephants, the pearls are sought-after as some believe that keeping them at home would bring them good luck.