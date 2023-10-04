TTDC honours SRM IHT as best tourism institute

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Hotel Management has been awarded as the Best Educational Institution for Tourism and Hospitality by the Department of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) in the Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards 2023 on the World Tourism Day at Kalaivanar Arangam, Triplicane. The event was organized by the Minister for Tourism, Tamil Nadu.

The contribution rendered by SRM Institute of Hotel Management is significant where nearly 2 lakh students have been placed in the field of tourism and hospitality impacting the tourists for Life. Even before the implementation of the Swachh Bharath mission by the Government of India, SRM IHM has been involved in bringing awareness to tourists in keeping the tourist places clean by the voluntary services of the students and faculty members.

Apart from this various initiatives are taken to improve the life standards of the local inhabitants, like the weavers of Kancheepuram, were addressed on leading a healthy life also a model solar Kart was showcased to increase the livelihood of women residing near the tourist places.

Apart from all these activities the faculty members and students carry out research areas that identify the solutions and the possibilities for enhanced tourism development by bringing in innovation in food and tourism.