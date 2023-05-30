TTD to build new temple in Chennai, welcomes donations

CHENNAI: Considering the congestion and convenience of devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to revive its temple in Thiyagaraya Nagar, Chennai within three years.

Addressing the press persons, AJ Sekhar, President of the Local Advisory Committee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday said that, the TTD has decided to revive the Venkateswara Temple which is situated at Venkata Narayana Road, T Nagar, Chennai for the benefit of devotees.

"Up to 10,000 devotees are visiting the temple every day. The devotees demanded a renovation of the T Nagar temple like the Tirupati temple. For this, the devasthanam purchased 3 lands near the temple worth Rs 14 crore. We have been asking for a donation from the devotees to the purchase of land for the temple renovation. So far, seven people including AC Shanmugam, J Murugesan,, KS Jayaraman, Ishari K Ganesh, and Access Health Care Group have donated Rs 7.60 crore. We will accept even Rs 1 as a donation," he added.

Explaining about the renovation work, AJ Sekhar said that the renovation work will commence within six months and it will take three years to complete.

"The temple will be built with only stones and without cement. The TTD will take care of the entire cost of the temple construction. The new temple will have a wedding hall for poor people and a separate walkway for the differently abled. Until the construction work is complete, alternate arrangements will be made to the devotees for a Darshan. Apart from this, the devasthanam will build a wedding hall in Royapettah for the benefit of poor people," he added.

The donors/devotees who are willing to donate are requested to deposit in the name of "The Executive Officer, TT Devasthanams, Tirupati, and mention the SV Bhudanam Scheme, TTD, Chennai."

AC Shanmugam, Ishari K Ganesh, and others were present at the occasion.