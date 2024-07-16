Truck runs over eight-year-old girl who fell off bike near Avadi

CHENNAI: A eight-year-old girl was killed in a road accident in Thirunindravur near Avadi on Monday evening after a truck ran over her.

The child and the man fell off the bike after the man lost control of the vehicle.

Avadi TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) police have launched a search for the truck driver. The deceased was identified as J Chrisilda, a class 3 student at a private school.

Her father, Jose (39), a pastor at a church in Thirunindravur picked up the child from school and was returning home when the accident happened.

Jose and his family were living in the residential quarters at the church.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jose applied brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle which halted all of a sudden and in the process lost control of the bike.

Both Jose and Chrisilda fell on the road and the truck ran over thee girl.

She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the driver.