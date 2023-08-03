Truck rams bike, runs over 25-yr-old woman

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old college student riding pillion with her husband on a motorbike was killed after a cement mixer truck knocked down the two-wheeler in Adyar on Wednesday. Her husband escaped with minor injuries, said police.

The deceased was identified as Hemalatha, a second-year BBA student who resided in Periyar Nagar in Taramani with her husband, a software engineer.

Around 9 am, the couple was waiting at a traffic signal on LB Road when the truck that came from behind rammed the bike. In the impact, Raghu fell to the left side but Hemalatha fell towards the right and came under the wheels of the truck. Both of them were wearing helmets.

Passerby rushed them to a hospital nearby, where she was declared brought dead.

Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) arrested the truck driver Azad (35) from Bihar and booked him for causing death due to negligence.