Truck driver crushed to death as container falls on lorry at Kamarajar Port

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old truck driver was killed in a freak accident at Kamarajar Port, Ennore on Saturday after a container which was moved from a ship to the yard fell from onto the cabin of the truck on the jetty.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Nagarajan (43) of Puducherry. The accident happened at Adani Ennore Container Terminal.

Police are investigating the reasons behind the technical fault which led to the accident. Police recovered Nagarajan’s body and moved it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The container terminal officials pacified members of the container truck drivers’ association who protested over the accident.

Officials held talks and assured to arrange compensation for the family of the dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating.