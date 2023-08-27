Tripura man held with 7.15 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Tripura for alleged possession of over 7 kg of ganja, brought in from Tripura and meant for sale and distribution in the city.

On the directions of Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore to curb the sale of ganja in the city, Chennai police have increased vigil as part of the 'Drive against Drugs' (DAD) campaign. Police teams led by Inspectors of Police are closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are selling ganja and other drugs, an official release stated.

On Saturday morning, Anna Nagar PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) personnel received a tip off and secured a person who was standing near Arumbakkam metro railway station.

On enquiries, he gave evasive replies after which police checked his bag and found that there was 7.15 kg Ganja in it.

Police arrested K Kamal Shill (28), a resident of Samy Nagar in Medavakakkam. Police investigations revealed that he has been working in the city for the past few months.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.