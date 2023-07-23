Triplicane murder: 32-yr-old accused on the run for 4 years arrested

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 32-year-old man, absconding accused involved in a murder case four years ago in Triplicane. E Saravanan (37) of V R Pillai Street, Triplicane was murdered by a gang on January 24, 2019, over a financial deal, police said.

Saravanan owned a stall at Marina Beach, and he had a dispute with ‘Auto’ Raja, another stall owner and the two of them clashed often. One day, Raja gathered his friends and attacked Saravanan at his home. Saravanan succumbed at the hospital a day later. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, a murder case was registered at Ice House Police station and police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder.

One suspect, M Desappan of the same neighbourhood was absconding for the last four years. Recently, police officers were tipped off about Desappan’s movement in the city and a team was sent to apprehend him. He was rounded up at a hideout and was arrested.