Trio steals mobile phones from two cleanliness workers in Neelankarai

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police are on the lookout for three men who snatched two mobile phones from two cleanliness workers on East Coast Road on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Sandeep Avenue junction. Dinakaran of Kodambakkam, a 52-year-old contract worker, filed a complaint with the police.

According to a complaint, Dinakaran and his colleague were sleeping on the electric vehicle when the three accused reached the spot around 1.10 am. The trio snatched phones from the two victims.

The trio fled the place soon after Dinakaran and his friend raised an alarm. The trio escaped on a bike. Both of them were resting after their work when the incident happened, according to the police.

Despite the victims’ attempts to chase and catch the trio, all three managed to escape from the scene in no time, according to the police statement.