Trio robs man selling stolen gold chain, all 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Three days after a man snatched the gold chain of a woman passenger at knifepoint and jumped off the train while it was moving slowly between Chennai Beach and Fort railway stations, Railway police traced the suspect. On investigations, it was found that he was robbed by a trio when he attempted to sell the stolen chain.



Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested all four accused. On Sunday, a couple from Chromepet and their children boarded a train from Renigunta to reach Egmore. Since the train was crowded, the man, Ramesh (34) was in a general compartment while his wife, Saranya (33), and two kids had boarded the first compartment which is designated for differently-abled persons.



As the train crossed Vyasarpadi railway station, a man had allegedly threatened Saranya with a knife and asked her to part with her valuables. After taking her nine sovereign gold chain, he had jumped off the moving train while it was chugging along between Chennai Beach and Fort railway stations.



Based on a complaint by Ramesh, Government Railway Police (GRP) formed a special team and based on investigations, traced the suspect. He was identified as K Shahjahan (35). On further investigations, it was revealed that Shahjahan had attempted to sell the stolen gold chain to his acquaintances, who had in turn robbed it from him. Based on inputs provided by Shahjahan, a police team secured the trio- Baskaran (29), Joshua (24) and Thangapandi (27) from Vyasarpadi and recovered the stolen chain.



All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

