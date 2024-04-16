Trio injured in Pub brawl in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: Three persons suffered injuries after they were attacked by a man with a liquor bottle in a pub in Nungambakkam on Sunday night after one of them, a DJ (Disc Jockey) confronted the attacker for alleged misbehavior with his girlfriend.

The injured were identified as M. Mukundan, 31, a resident of Madipakkam who works as a DJ at a star hotel in Egmore, and his friends, Srinivasan, 29, and Hakeel, 32.

Mukundan's friends came to his rescue after he confronted the drunk man and they were attacked too, police sources said. The three of them were treated at a private hospital for their injuries.

Mukundan filed a complaint with Thousand Lights police station after which police are perusing the CCTV footages in the pub to identify the attacker.

Police sources said that the attacker fled the scene after inflicting injuries on the trio by smashing a liquor bottle against them.