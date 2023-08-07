Trio held for stealing two-wheelers in Taramani; stolen bikes recovered

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a trio involved in a series of two wheeler thefts in and around Taramani.

A special team was formed to trace the suspects after A Surya (25), a resident of Kattaboomman street, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Taramani filed a complaint to Taramani police stating that his two-wheeler parked outside home got stolen on the night of August 2.

Based on investigations and CCTV footages, Taramani police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested three persons - D Jeeva alias Kuppai (21) of the same neighbourhood and his accomplices, R Siva (22) and M Bai (20) of Thimmalai, Kallakurichi district.

Police enquiries revealed that the trio had stolen at least five two wheelers in and around Taramani in the recent months.

Police have recovered the stolen bikes.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.