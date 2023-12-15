Trio held for stealing iron rods from CMRL site

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested three youths who allegedly stole iron rods from a Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL ) construction site along Mount - Poonamalee road in Ramapuram.

The sub contractor had lodged a complaint with Royala Nagar Police station about the theft of iron rods and construction jockeys after which a case was registered.

After investigations at the scene and examination of CCTV footages, police arrested three persons - V Lokesh (20) of Tambaram, G Rajkumar (23) of Kundrathur and P Thangarasu (22) of Iyyappanthangal.

Police seized stolen iron materials worth Rs 60000 and a load van used for the theft from them.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the trio were engaged for minor works at the CMRL construction site and they plotted to steal the iron rods

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.