Trio held for stealing ceiling fans, lights from school in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Three youths including a student of a government higher secondary school in Tiruvottiyur were arrested by City police for allegedly breaking into the school and stealing ceiling fans, LED lighting fixtures and CCTV cameras over a last few months.



The arrested people have been recognized as Ranjith (23), the former student, Dineshwaran (19) and a minor boy.

Police investigations found out that the teenagers gained access into the school by scaling the compound wall in the lower back front of the school and used to steal ceiling fans from lecture rooms and offered them at reasonably-priced prices to indulge in their alleged vices.

Initially, Police did not take action when school authorities made oral complaints about multiple fans being stolen, however overtime, approximately 42 ceiling fans got stolen and then probe began.

Police investigations found out that some of the youths had used the school premises after working hours for consuming booze.

After investigations, Police zeroed in at the suspects and on Tuesday, police arrested the trio.

Ranjith was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody while Dineshwaran was sent to a Borstal school. The minor boy was sent to a government home for boys.