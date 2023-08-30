Trio from MP, Maharashtra held for break-in at car showroom in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three suspects – two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Maharashtra – for allegedly breaking into a car showroom in Madhavaram and escaping with over Rs 2.3 lakh cash, over a month ago. R Giridharan (35) of Kamarajar Avenue, Retteri, is a manager in a car sales and service company in Madhavaram. On July 8 morning, he found that the rear shutter of the company was broken and Rs 2.3 lakh cash kept in the locker was stolen.

Based on his complaint, Madhavaram police registered a case and investigated. After perusing CCTV footage, police arrested Karan Bhavar (23) of Katpoor, Maharashtra, Pappu Sowkan (37) of Madhya Pradesh and Samrao Jadav (44) of Maharashtra.

The team is searching for two more suspects who are absconding. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.