Trio from Haryana held for chain snatching in Perambur; accused broke arms while trying to flee

CHENNAI: Three men from Haryana who flew down to the city and indulged in a series of chain-snatching incidents including one in Perambur in which a Head Constable's wife was robbed last week was arrested by the City police on Thursday.

Police sources said that the accused broke their arm when their bike skidded and they suffered a fall while attempting to flee from the police.

The accused were identified as Sachin Kumar, 24, Ankit, 20, and Ankit Yadav, 26.

The trio had flown from Haryana and were staying at a lodge in Perambur.

They had stolen a two wheeler and went around snatching gold chains.

On April 8, a 38 year old woman, wife of a Police Head Constable was relieved of her four sovereign gold chain by a biker duo who trailed her two wheeler on Chengai Sivam bridge near Perambur.

The victim, S Suhasini was returning home after attending the funeral of a relative when she was robbed, police investigations revealed.

The gang was also involved in another chain snatching incident near Murasoli Maran park in Perambur on April 9.

Using CCTV footage, a police team led by Otteri Inspector Vivekanandan tracked the suspects and arrested them.