Trio arrested for hurling petrol bomb at BJP man’s house

CHENNAI: Three men, who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a BJP functionary, were arrested in Pallikaranai on Friday. Police said the attack was a fallout of a murder earlier this week.

Madhana Gopal (46) of Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai is a BJP functionary and the leader of the national party’s SC wing of Chennai East Zone. On Tuesday night, a group of men came to visit Madhana Gopal at his house but he was not at home at that time.

Police said the gang members pushed his wife onto the floor and threatened to kill Madhana Gopal. They then hurled a petrol bomb at the house and escaped from the spot.

The Pallikaranai police registered a case and began an inquiry. During the investigation, the officials came to know that Madhana Gopal had allegedly helped a group that murdered Prasanth (28) in Pallikaranai on Sunday. It was Prasanth's friends who threatened his wife, officials claimed.

Following this, the police arrested Abinesh (18), Dinesh (28) and Deepan Raj (19) of Balaji Nagar. All of them were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in prison.