Trichy man held with 9 kg ganja in Madhavaram
City police have intensified steps against ganja smugglers and peddlers as part of the ‘Drive against Drugs (DAD) campaign.
CHENNAI: City Police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged possession of 9 kg of ganja near Madhavaram.
Madhavaram PEW received a tip off about a person loitering suspiciously near Andhra bus terminus in Madhavaram and a team apprehended the suspect.
The man gave evasive replies after which the police team checked his bag and found 9 kg ganja in it.
Police arrested the man, P Mohanraj of K.Kallikudi, Trichy. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
