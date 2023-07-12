Trichy man held with 9 kg ganja in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: City Police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged possession of 9 kg of ganja near Madhavaram.

City police have intensified steps against ganja smugglers and peddlers as part of the ‘Drive against Drugs (DAD) campaign.

Madhavaram PEW received a tip off about a person loitering suspiciously near Andhra bus terminus in Madhavaram and a team apprehended the suspect.

The man gave evasive replies after which the police team checked his bag and found 9 kg ganja in it.

Police arrested the man, P Mohanraj of K.Kallikudi, Trichy. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.