Trial run conducted in Kilambakkam bus terminus today

CHENNAI: 100 government buses were operated in the Kilambakkam bus terminal as a trial run on Tuesday (December 12).

The bus terminal is expected to be inaugurated for the public in January next year.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus was constructed to control the traffic on the GST Road in Perungalathur as it was one of the main reasons for the traffic on the National Highway.

The construction of the Kilambakkam bus terminal was started in 2018 at an estimate of Rs 397 crores.

Many months ago all the interior work of the terminal was completed and it was said that the terminus would be inaugurated in June. Later, it was postponed to September. However, it was also postponed since the terminal was constructed without much planning. There are problems with the entry and exit of the buses.

The terminus was also flooded even with rain for a couple of hours. Following that, some modification works were held in the terminus and new culverts were constructed in the NH to prevent flooding.

On Tuesday, the officials conducted a trial run in the terminus by operating 100 government buses.

The buses which were coming from Vandalur on the National Highway were asked to enter the new terminus and they exited from the terminus and joined in the NH.

The officials checked if there were any difficulties the drivers were facing in the turns and how the traffic on the National Highway while all the buses were coming one after another.

Official sources said that trials will be conducted for another few days this month, and hopefully the terminus will be inaugurated to the public before the Pongal festival in 2024.



