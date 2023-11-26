Begin typing your search...

Tree falls on transformer, disrupts power supply for 6 hours in Nanganallur

EB staff completed the repairing of the pillar and transformer, which took about 6 hours

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Nov 2023 3:14 AM GMT
Tree falls on transformer, disrupts power supply for 6 hours in Nanganallur
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Power supply was disrupted in Nanganallur for about six hours on Saturday after a tree fell on a transformer. A tree which was on the premises of Jaigopal Garodia girls school in Nanganallur got uprooted and it fell on the transformer and pillar box on Saturday, damaging a transformer and overhead cables.

A lamp post also gave way. No casualty was reported, police said. EB staff completed the repairing of the pillar and transformer, which took about 6 hours. Workers of the Chennai Corporation cleared tree branches from the road.

