Treat your taste buds to masala tea, hot hot bajjis this monsoon

CHENNAI: When the heavenly skies bless the land with bursts of rainy showers, our tongues crave for nummy bajjis and bondas, with some hot spicy tea to ward off the chills. Chennai is known to celebrate food, be it of any heritage or culture, every season. Accompanied by their ideal Ilaiyaraaja or AR Rahman ‘s melodies, the monsoon food trends of the city brings back crispy snacking, greeting the rains with open arms.

Occasionally known as Chef Koushik S, mostly as the Mad Chef, sitting on his balcony, sipping his Ghirardelli hot chocolate, enjoying the pre monsoon showers, talks about the trending monsoon fare, stating, “Fried foods and warm beverages are still the most happening during the rainy season. Bajji, bondas and vadas complemented with coconut chutney has to be the most cherished food. Ginger tea, lemon tea, the all time favoured filter coffee add to the list for some go-to monsoon drinks. Porridge (kanji) made with rice or millets is enjoyed with pickles or spicy chutneys. Dishes like Chettinad pakodas and Kerala banana fritters offer a taste of regional flavours to the pouring streets of Chennai.”

Street food has been a culture in the city which has never turned its back to the people, even during the heavy showers.

“Chennai has two extreme faces, one being the hot summer and the other being the wettest monsoon. While we run towards ice creams and juices during summers, the urge to have masala tea or ginger tea is preferred during the monsoon. The rains make one crave comfort food and the streets of Chennai have chicken pakoda, mushroom kaalan, sundal (channa) and steaming hot idlis to keep up with the chilled rains,” says Imran Basha, a food blogger.

“Since monsoon also comes during the festive season in south India, it also plays a major role in food trends of the people. People in Tamil Nadu often refrain from eating non vegetarian food during the month of Purattasi which falls during the start of monsoon season in the city,” Imran adds.

Soup stalls emerge to be a constant during the chilling showers. According to Imran, mutton soups are a must street server during downpour. Underlining the daily food cycle of the masses during rains, Chef Koushik says, “Breakfast staples are found to be especially comforting, and so the mornings are heavy. Lunch ends up being a healthy balance, with the right amount of vegetables, proteins and vitamins. But the monsoons ask for a light dinner, with soups being the best alternative.”

With its outlets all around the city, Chai Kings have certainly claimed their rightful throne in providing a range of tea in various flavours. Highlighting the go to monsoon foods that they serve, Jahabar Sadique, the founder of Chai Kings states, “Hot chai is your best friend during monsoon, which sells the most even online, during the season. Crispy samosa with strong ginger chai, spicy sulaimani with maggi and zaffrani chai with kutty samosas take the major place when it comes to the monsoon food choices of people in Chennai.”

But why do the food preferences of people change with the changing climate? Delving into the causes that make people crave monsoon snacking, the Mad Chef Koushik explains, “Body physiology changes with the change in weather, making cooler weather call for warm, filling and fat-rich foods. To avoid water-borne illnesses that come with monsoon, hot foods are a better preference. Affected transportation due to the severe stormy weather conditions highlights use of local ingredients, inturn bringing a shift in the kind of munchies preferred.”

Monsoons are for good food, but it’s crucial to avoid intake of certain items that can spoil all the rainy chills and fun one looks forward to.

“Mushrooms are prone to insects and bacteria during monsoons. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, sprouts and peas can be avoided as they get infested with worms. Cucumber, buttermilk, and lassis are better not consumed during the season,” chef Koushik states.